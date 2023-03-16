Father allegedly cuts 11-month-old son’s fingers at Kasoa

The suspect is yet to be arrested

A 71-year-old father, Efo Kwasi Joseph has chopped off two fingers of his 11-month-old biological son with a carpenter’s saw at Kasoa Millennium City in the Central Region.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the afternoon.



According to the wife of the suspect, Juliana Amenasor, she was shocked to see her baby boy lose his fingers after her husband who is a carpenter took the child to his workshop and cut his fingers.



Information gathered indicates that the suspect had always threatened to use his son for money rituals and warned that he’ll cut the baby’s fingers but his wife always rebuked him.



The wife of the suspect in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said, the child is in serious pain and can’t stop crying.

She added that she needs money for surgery and also buy medications prescribed by Doctors which is a major challenge, hence called on the public for financial support.



The mother has appealed to the Inspector General of police to intervene and prosecute the husband to serve as a deterrent to others.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Millennium City police for investigation.



The suspect is yet to be arrested at the time of filing the report.