Father, mother and son file to contest Garu DCE position

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu has expressed concern over the number of persons filing to contest

• The family of three form part of some 715 persons who filed to contest for MMDCE positions in the five northern regions

• The General Secretary of the governing NPP, Jonh Boadu has expressed concern over the matter



• According to him the development has the tendency to derail the party’s trajectory in terms of unity



As a political party, the New Patriotic Party is expected to suffer some turbidity in the form of internal party wrangling that will arise from the ongoing Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executive selection process.



In a rather interesting situation, a family in the Garu District of the Upper East Region is set to experience more turbulence as a mother, a father and their son have reportedly filed to contest the District Chief Executive position.



Such situations coupled with the gargantuan number of individuals filing to contest in various jurisdictions across the country in a report by Daily Graphic sighted by GhanaWeb has caused the General Secretary of the ruling NPP, John Boadu, to express concern over the development.



According to the General Secretary who has been travelling across the country monitoring the process, the situation has the tendency to derail the party’s trajectory in terms of unity.

After visiting the five northern regions namely; Northern, Savanna, North East, Upper West and Upper East – where a total of 715 persons filed to contest the MMDCE positions, Mr John Boadu called on the hopefuls and their supporters to manage their expectations.



"We cannot allow this process and the aftermath of it to derail the gains that have been made in uniting the party ahead of the 2024 general elections and beyond. We all should be mindful of the ramifications and manage our expectations, understanding the principle that what unites us as a party must be greater and bigger than the sum of our individual ambitions, differences of birth, wealth, tribal and ethnic affiliations," he stated during his address to the aspirants.



John Boadu in his overall assessment of the tour in the northern regions again reiterated his concern over the emerging numbers and highlighted the imbalance in terms of gender.



He, however, expressed satisfaction with the quality of persons who availed themselves for nominations.



According to him, such a situation speaks of the quality of human resources at the disposal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is in the process of forming his second and final term government.