Father of dead NSMQ star speaks after son’s death

Father of James, Philip Lutterodt

The father of James Lutterodt, the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalist who recently passed away, has opened up about the devastating loss of his son.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi TV, Philp Lutterodt indicated that the death of James has affected the family, particularly himself as a father.



The grieving father revealed that he began noticing health issues with James when he returned home for vacation in April.



"As a father, it hasn't been easy. When he returned from school in April on their vacation, that was when I noticed there was something wrong with him. So I began attending to his health. We've been to hospitals and did a lot of tests, trying to make him survive until last night when he passed on," he shared with a heavy heart.



The father emphasized that in this difficult time, the family finds solace in their faith and their belief in the Supreme Being.



He expressed gratitude to God for everything, acknowledging that although the loss is immensely challenging, he trusts that God is in control.

“It's not easy but the word of the lord says we should give thanks to God and I am grateful to the lord. I am grateful for everything and I know he is in control.



“There was nothing beyond my control as a father but as I said earlier, the moment I realised there was something wrong with him, I didn’t spend much time, I started attending to his health and he himself gave out some information pertaining to what was happening to him in school and some of the things maybe reserved for now,” he added.







James Lutterodt, one of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalists from the Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) died after falling victim to suspected food poisoning.



The sad news of the passing of James Lutterodt was reported by graphiconline.com.

The talented and ambitious 19-year-old student; James, was part of the remarkable KETASCO 2021 team that made it to the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals.



Although no information has been obtained from the family yet, sources close to the deceased say he died of alleged food poisoning.



The source also added that the deceased was due to travel after gaining admission to Howard University in the United States.





The father of the late Ketasco NSMQ star, James Lutterodt, who died on Monday, speaks about his relentless efforts to save his son’s life.#CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/78h2pIPJt3 — CitiNewsroom (@citinewsroomgh) July 5, 2023

