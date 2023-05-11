Father of nine children allegedly commits suicide over economic hardship

File photo

A 45-year-old father of nine children has allegedly committed suicide due to financial stress.

He left his wife in shock in Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.



According to locals in the region, Kwasi Agyei had been moaning about economic problems and his incapacity to care for his nine children previous to his death.



The deceased allegedly died after ingesting something suspected to be poisonous, leaving his nine children in the hands of his wife.

In an interview with the media, the deceased’s wife, Akosua Asantewaa, stated that her husband died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



“I had just given birth to our ninth child and had been living with my mother in our family house because of this, my late husband visited and asked that I bring him food, I took my time preparing the food, and when I got to the room, I saw him lying on the floor.”



We used to work as farmers. He had been threatening to commit suicide. The most recent child is only three months old. I am currently unemployed. What I really need right now is money to start a business. If I receive financial assistance, I plan to set up a container and sell provisions. I’m still in disbelief. When I entered, I noticed the stuff in the bottle. I thought he had yet to drink it, but he subsequently vomited. We hurried him to the hospital, but he was unable to survive.”