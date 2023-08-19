Father of two jailed, fined for child neglect

File photo

Source: GNA

The Awutu Bereku Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 46-year-old mason, Nicholas Kofi Owusu, to two weeks imprisonment and a fine of GHS300 for failing to cater for his two children.

Charged with “failing to maintain a child”, he would serve additional two weeks in prison if he fails to pay the fine.



The court, presided over by Madam Naomi Kuntor, directed the father of two to pay GHS1,000 every month for the upkeep of the children.



This was after his wife, Madam Dorcas Kwakye, a 38-year-old trader, dragged him to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service for neglecting his children.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil said Owusu and Madam Kwakye, both residents of Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region, had been married for 16 years with two children, aged 14 and 10.



However, he said, the couple had separated for five years and the husband had since shirked his responsibilities as a father, refusing the children food, education, clothing, shelter, good health care and other necessities.



Owusu pleaded guilty with explanation and was convicted on his plea.