Fawumanye celebrates Akwambo festival

chief of Fawumanye Nana Sakyi Ansah IV

The chiefs and people of Fawumanye in Agona East constituency of the Central Region have celebrated their annual Akwambo festival in lavish style.

Addressing the gathering, the chief of Fawumanye Nana Sakyi Ansah IV, advised his people to work hard and pray for God's blessings. He said hard work pays and people should not be distracted by the economic difficulties Ghana is going through.



" I will urge each one of you to work hard and wait for the blessings of God, and a year by this time your efforts would be rewarded," he stated.



Early on the traditional priest of the land, opened the ceremony with prayers of thanksgiving for the favour of nature and the importance of food crops to the community, its famers, royal fathers and dignitaries all over the country.

Hundreds of patrons who visited Fawumanye and its surrounding villages were treated to an electrifying performance by the Asafo groups. The people could not help but asked for more.



The celebration attracted tourists from outside the country and offered platform for women to display their art to visitors.



The occasion was graced by the member of parliament for Agona East honourable Pokua Sawyer and many other important dignitaries.