Fawzia Karim donates books, sanitary pads to JHS pupils at 'Small London'

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Hajia Fawzia Karim has donated exercise books and sanitary pads to pupils at Adome near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The donation was done on 13th September, 2020 in the small fishing community located just after the famous Adome Bridge.



The kind gesture according to the philanthropist is part of her benevolence to equip JHS students and especially adolescent girls who will be resuming school on 5th October, 2020 after almost eight (8) months break from effective learning due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.



Speaking on behalf of the community, opinion leader Mr. Mawunyo Dzitse expressed his profound gratitude to Fawzia and her team for the kind gesture and also pleaded with them to repeat this act of gratitude in other areas.



One of the beneficiaries speaking on behalf of other recipients indicated that the donation of sanitary pad is timely.

Jonathan Nii Laryea (better known as Jonilar) who speaks for the Hajia Fawzia Karim brand hinted students and youth across the country will soon benefit from the #FutureNow initiative.



"We are rolling out a series of social interventions that will contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) of Ghana in many ways. The selection is going to be based on academic excellence and effectiveness outside the classroom" he said.



Hajia Fawzia Karim is the Chief Executive Officer of Snaziab Group and also runs charity events to support young and aged women in deprived communities in Ghana.



Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

