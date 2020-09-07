General News

Fawzia Karim urges young female entrepreneurs not to give up on their passion

Fawzia Karim is an entrepreneur

Ghanaian female entrepreneur, Fawzia Karim has urged female entrepreneurs in Ghana not to give up on their passion despite the frustrations and how long it takes to break through.

She said some female entrepreneurs are determined but easily give up when the reality starts striking. She cited numerous instances where she lost some investments including 300 acres of rice farm to bad weather but never gave up.



The Chief Executive Officer of Snaziab Group of companies also mentioned that females should be giving a fair playing field just like their male counterparts to be able to deliver because there many of them currently performing exceptionally well in their various fields including health, commerce, industry, etc.

Fawzia Karim was addressing the Girls Can Lead Webinar dubbed "Africa Needs Her" where other panels Dzifa Grey, Richmond Anim Damoah, Ewura Adams Karim, Vanessa Garcia Polanco shared their experiences and what should be the forward for the new generation of females in business.

Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

