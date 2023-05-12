Fear grips Kuntenase D/A Basic School students over constant snake attacks

Some pupils of Kuntenase D/A Basic School

Students of Kuntenase D/A Basic School in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region are in fear over constant snake attacks in the school.

The students according to report have been attacked by four snakes in the last one month causing fear and panic among teachers and students in the facility.



What has caused anxiety among parents is that all the four snakes were seen in the classroom of basic one pupils who are too young to deal with such situations.



This was disclosed by the chairperson of the school's Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), Kenneth Owusu when the Chief Executive Officer for Guan Herbal and Spiritual Center, Guan Bay presented teaching and learning materials worth over GhC10, 000 to the school.



The items, 40 mono desks, a projector and its screen was to improve teaching and learning in the school.



Kenneth Owusu thanked Guan Bay for his kind gesture, adding that, the donation will go a long way to help students in the school.

For his part, Guan Bay said the donation was done upon a passionate request from students and parents of the school.



He added that most of the students were finding it difficult to learn due to the lack of desk in the facility.



To solve the problem, Guan Bay pledged to help the school with new desk and fulfilled the promise with 40 mono desks.



He called on old students of the school and other stakeholders in the education sector to visit and support the students as government alone cannot provide the needs of the school.