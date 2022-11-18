Fears grow in Ejura Sekyedumase over robberies, killings

File photo

The Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal Security Council is seeking the intervention of the Ghana Army to curb the increasing spate of violent crimes in the area.

The murder of a man in his 30s on Wednesday has informed this decision. The decapitated body of the male adult was discovered by police and community members of Kyeredieso near Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.



This brings the total number of people gruesomely murdered by unknown assailants to three.



A police incident report intercepted by dailymailgh.com indicated that the two other victims were attacked when some gun-wielding men ordered them to surrender their items during the robbery operation at about 18:30 GMT on Monday, October 31.



A surviving victim Masawudu Sumaila had told the police that, “one of the armed men asked the father to surrender all the money on him but refused and rather rushed on the armed man who shot him twice in the neck.”



“The robbers took away an unspecified amount and some mobile phones belonging to the victims”, the police report read.

A family member also confirmed the death of another victim who sustained gunshot wounds during the attack. Awudu Braimah who has been narrating the incident gave the name of the deceased as Ibrahim Iddrisu, 40.



“Ibrahim also died at the St. Luke Hospital at Kasei. He also sustained life-threatening wounds. This is a big blow to the family and we pray that the police work hard to bring the perpetrators to justice.



The police also gunned down a suspected robber on the Ejura-Atebubu stretch when an O.A bus came under attack on October 11.



“On reaching a section of the road between Ejura and Dromankuma curve bumped into four armed men robbing passengers. In an attempt to rob their bus shot and killed one of the robbers. Ejura Police proceeded to the scene and found a male Fulani aged about 21 with gun wounds on his left knee, thigh, and stomach lying dead.



A knife, stick, a bag containing SQ mobile phone, cash of GHS260, and Arabic inscription on white papers [were retrieved]”, a police statement read.

But it appears the development has caught the attention of the Municipal Chief Executive and Chairman of the Security Council Dr. Kingsley Osei. He says his outfit is taking steps to address the security challenge.



“I am yet to get additional information from the security department on the Sekyedumase case…But in all situations, these crimes are perpetrated by Fulanis and so strategies have been marshaled by the security agencies. We are going to beef up the patrol team and make sure we nip this in the bud.



“We are also preparing a place for the military to come down and settle permanently. And we are praying that when they come their presence will prevent such crimes, the MCE said.