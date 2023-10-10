Feasibility study for Cape Coast Airport presented to government

The proposed airport with a 3400-metre runway is expected to be constructed in three phases

The government’s quest to construct a new airport in Cape Coast is on course following the presentation of a feasibility study for the project.

The proposed Cape Coast Airport, the government has explained, is to enhance air travel in the central and western parts of the country in order to boost tourism, trade and domestic air connectivity.



Aviation consultants, Ayeh & Ayeh, after being tasked by the government to conduct a feasibility study, have presented their report to the government.



The report, received by the Ministry of Transport, is set to be presented to Cabinet for ratification before the airport project commences.



With both the Central and Western Regions attracting high number of tourist and business visits, many have suggested the proposed airport should be cited between Cape Coast and Takoradi to make it easier for air travellers to access both strategic cities from the new airport.



The feasibility studies, therefore, have proposed 4 centres for the airport including Cape Coast and Elmina - a city in-between Cape Coast and Takoradi - but much closer to Cape Coast.

The proposed airport with a 3400-metre runway is expected to be constructed in three phases.



The Chief Executive Officer of Ayeh and Ayeh, Engineer Leslie Alex Ayeh, stressed the significance of the feasibility study, explaining that it offered advice on important areas such as geophysical, topographical, meteorological, environmental, social, as engineering requirements for the airport.



Apart from the airport, a dual-carriage access road would be constructed to link the main Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.



The Akufo-Addo government has made tremendous strides in the aviation industry, having built the new and expanded Tamale International Airport as well as the Kumasi International Airport which is yet to be commissioned.



The Sunyani and Wa airports have also received significant facelift.