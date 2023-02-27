Felicia Agyeibea Okai advises school authorities on SHS admissions

Felicia Agyeibea Okai

The Western Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Madam Felicia Agyeibea Okai says she is surprised to learn from some parents that, some Senior High Schools are demanding money in the admission process.

According to her, she believes monies that are being demanded are Parent Association dues meant for school projects because headteachers know the consequences involved in demanding any money from parents.



Agyeibea Okai says the government is very passionate about the free SHS policy and has taken into consideration all the monetary aspects concerning second-cycle education hence parents are not to pay any monies when demanded.



She said parents must question school authorities and demand clarity when being asked to pay any monies during the admission process.



She said, “No headteacher is to take monies from any parent, what I have realised is that some of the executives of the Parents Association met with parents during the admission process and educated them on the importance of the association and some projects that are working on… I believe this is what is making some parents think the school is demanding money from them.”

Felicia Agyeibea also said some schools’ prospectus may differ from others depending on the background of the school.



“Some schools have some specific items they will demand, due to their religious backgrounds, some may demand prospects to purchase hymnal books, and other items… some schools do not demand that.”



She advised parents not to neglect their wards when they are finally admitted to the school but must continue to support and check up on their wards even though the government is taking full responsibility for their well-being.



“Research has proven that students who know their parents are concerned about them do better, so parents must support them and let them understand that they are still concerned about them.”