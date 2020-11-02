Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s leaked video none of my business – NPP MP

Kwakye Ofosu, Former Deputy Information Minister

“It is none of my business and who am I to judge Felix”, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankesse, Mr Elvis Morris Donkor, has said in response to a leaked videotape involving his main rival, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Felix Kwakye Ofosu and someone’s fiancée.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu, a Former Deputy Information Minister, is trending on social media after he was allegedly caught in a room with an engaged woman.



The viral video was recorded by the brother of the man supposed to be getting married to the woman Mr Kwakye Ofosu had allegedly been visiting at odd hours.



Mr Kwakye Ofosu, who is contesting the Abura Asebu Kwamankesse seat, is yet to speak on the matter.



Reacting to the video on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Monday, 2 November 2020, Mr Kwakye Ofosu’s contender said the incident is none of his business.

He told show host Kwabena Prah Jr that: “This is none of my business’ who am I to judge Felix? We all have our reason for our actions, so, I leave it to him.



“I’m human just as Felix and as far as I’m a man, it can happen to everybody, so, I’m not the one to judge. It’s up to him and his conscience.”



Asked if the video gives him an edge over Mr Kwakye Ofosu in the upcoming elections, the sitting MP said: “I know Felix has already lost the election. I floored him when we had a debate...Nobody even knows Felix in Abura Asebu. Abura Asebu Kwamankesse is not Accra, people don’t even know him…”



