Felix Ofosu Kwakye loses by 176 votes to NPP PC

Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency has lost his seat to the New Patriotic Party.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu who conceded defeat in a post on his official Facebook page thanked persons who supported him in the 2020 elections.



He wrote, “We lost by 176 votes.”



The NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Elvis Morris Donkor has successfully wrestled the Asebu Kwamankese Constituency from the NDC.



“It was so close yet so far for me. I lost by 176 votes. Congratulations Elvis Morris Donkor and better luck to me next time. I am also deeply grateful to all of you out there who supported my bid in diverse ways,” Kwakye Ofosu wrote.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu in August 2019 won the NDC Primaries after beating seven other contenders.



He pulled a total of 360 votes to defeat his closest contender, Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse who managed to poll 327 votes.







