'Fellow Ghanaians': Akufo-Addo addresses the nation tonight

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will this evening address the nation on the economy as necessitated by present challenges.

The address comes after a three-day crunch Cabinet meeting in the Eastern Region at the Peduase Lodge over among other issues, the depreciation of the cedi, progress on negotiations on an International Monetary Fund, IMF programme and the skyrocketing prices of food and other items.



The president is expected to announce measures the government has adopted to stem the tide on Ghanaians who are reeling under severe economic hardships.



President Akufo-Addo in his recent commentary on the economy has admitted that ‘times are tough’ and that the government will be exploring ways and means to bring relief to Ghanaians.



Ahead of the president’s address, Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Offoase Ayirebi, Kojo Opong-Nkrumah has said that Akufo-Addo has taken key decisions aimed at rebooting the economy.



“We've wrapped up a three day cabinet retreat during which President Akufo-Addo has settled on key decisions aimed at responding strongly to the impact of the global economic challenges on Ghana



“This follows a week of interactions with various economic actors and inputs from the IMF negotiations so far. Tomorrow evening we start the exercise of rebooting as the Prez outlines measures. #ResolvingTogether,” Oppong-Nkrumah tweeted on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Former President John Dramani Mahama in his October 27 lecture titled ‘Building The Ghana We Want’ admonished President Akufo-Addo to among other interventions, cut down on expenses under the Office of the president, reduce the number of ministers below 65, merge some government agencies who have similar functions amid unfavorable economic conditions.







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







DS/SARA