Fellow Ghanaians, Akufo-Addo to give 17th Coronavirus update tonight

President Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians this evening

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to deliver his 17th address since the onset of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

His address comes at a time when the country’s Coronavirus cases continue to dip, per the updates of the Ghana Health Service.



With the significant drop in the number of infections, several people have thrown caution to the wind as the level of adherence to the preventive health protocols have drastically reduced.



The President announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport and air borders as well as a decision by stakeholders to allow JHS 2 and SHS 2 students to resume school.



Land and sea borders, however, remain shut.



Meanwhile, final year students of both Junior and Senior High Schools have completed their examinations, making them the first batch of the President’s free SHS policy beneficiaries.

According to the communication from the presidency, Nana Akufo-Addo’s address will be televised at 8 PM.



Stay on GhanaWeb to watch the livestream of the President’s address.



Watch President Akufo-Addo's 16th address on Coronavirus updates:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.