Fellow Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo to address the nation tonight

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

With the Christmas and the New Year celebrations nearing, President Akufo-Addo will on Sunday, December 20, update the nation on measures taken by government to fight the coronavirus.

The President's address to the nation will start at exactly 8 o'clock pm and will be broadcasted nationwide on various media platforms.



This 20th address may focus on measures needed for all to safeguard their health during this yuletide amidst the global pandemic.

The country's COVID-19 case count as of December 20, 2020, is 53,653 with 52,331 having recovered from the virus.



331 deaths have been recorded so far per data available on the Ghana Health Service website.