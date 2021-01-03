Fellow Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo to address the nation tonight

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

With the Christmas festivities and New Year celebrations over, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will update the country on the measures taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus today, January 3, 2021.

The President's address that will be broadcasted nationwide on several media channels will be aired at 8 pm today.



Today's address, which will be the 21st, may focus on measures needed before tertiary and basic schools can return to their campuses, or the President might extend the date for the resumption of schools.

The country's Coronavirus case count as of December 20, 2020, is 53,653, with 52,331 having recovered from the virus.



331 deaths have been recorded so far per data available on the Ghana Health Service website.