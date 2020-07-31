General News

Fellow Ghanaians, here are the 14 times Akufo-Addo has come to our homes

Ever since Ghana recorded its first case of the global pandemic – coronavirus, President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, visits the homes of Ghanaians every evening to update the nation on measures taken to fight the virus which is fast spreading and claiming precious lives.

GhanaWeb in this report has compiled the number of times President Akufo-Addo has addressed the nation with the major statements that made headlines.



Update number 1:



March 11, 2020 Government releases $100 million to fight coronavirus



On March 12, 2020, President Akufo-Addo in his first televised address to the nation announced that an amount of $100 million has been set aside to fight the deadly coronavirus, educate Ghanaians on the disease, as well as expand the country’s health infrastructure.







Update number 2:



March 15, 2020 Public gatherings suspended for 4 weeks



All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities were suspended for four weeks.



Though private burials were permitted, it was limited to only 25 people. Within this same address on Sunday, March 15, 2020, all schools were closed down.







Update number 3:



March 21, 2020 Government procures more PPEs



Government ordered for 50,000 test kits, PPEs for health professionals to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Also, they contracted local manufacturers for the production of pharmaceutical products.







Update number 4:



March 27, 2020 Two weeks partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi



Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, President Akufo-Addo imposed the restriction of movements on the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi. He also pledged to give out his three months’ salary to the COVID-19 Trust fund, naming Sophia Akuffo as the chair of the fund.







Update number 5:



April 5, 2020 Government absorbs water and electricity bills for 3 months, provides hot meals to vulnerable



As part of the coronavirus alleviation programme, Government absorbed water bills for three months, i.e., April, May, June. Government also provided hot meals and dried foods for 400,000 vulnerable in society.







Update number 6:



April 9, 2020 Borders remain closed till further notice



The country’s borders remained closed as part of measures put in place to curb the importation of the coronavirus.





Update number 7:



April 19, 2020 Akufo-Addo lifts restrictions on movements, suspends public gathering, clubs from operating



Conferences, workshops, funerals, night clubs, parties, drinking spots, beaches, political rallies, sporting activities were closed, a way to prevent Ghanaians from contracting the virus.







Update number 8:



April 26, 2020 Government to construct 88 hospitals in districts without hospitals



The Government of Ghana announced plans to construct 88 new district hospitals and six new regional hospitals within a year.







Update number 9:



May 10, 2020 Eat Kontomire, Dawadawa, etc to stay safe



President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to eat balanced diets daily to boost their immune system





Update number 10:



31 May, 2020 Religious bodies to operate for an hour with 100 people present



Churches, mosques and other religious bodies were told they could congregational worship with a maximum of 100 people present. Service was supposed to last for an hour with details of worshippers being taken upon arrival at the church premises.



This, according to the president, was to aid in contact tracing should the church record a case of the coronavirus.







Update 11: June 14, 2020



Wearing of nose masks mandatory



The President instructed the security services to enforce the wearing of face mask as he said it was an offence and was punishable by law.



Also in his address, the president announced that all final year students in tertiary colleges and universities will return to campus to write their final examination.



Final year Senior High School students (SHS 3) together with SHS 2 Gold Track students were also to resume on June 22 while JHS 3 students were told to start schooling on June 29.







Update no 12: June 21, 2020



WASSCE fees for 313, 837 will be absorbed by the government

President Akufo-Addo publicized an arrangement to absorb the examination fees for all 313,837 students sitting for the West African Senior Secondary Certification Examination this year. The initiative he said would cost government an amount of GHS75.4 million.







Update no.13: June 28, 2020



JHS pupils go back to school



The president wished the 17,439 final year JHS pupils across the country well has they prepared to return to school on June 29 to prepare for their upcoming BECE.







Update 14: 26 July, 2020



Drinking bars, tourist sites opened



After resuming from his 14-day self-isolation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 14th address to the nation gave drinking bars and tourist sites the green light to operate amidst the coronavirus scare.



He also directed all commercial vehicles and domestic planes to take the full seating capacity as part of measures to ease restrictions.



Religious bodies can also worship in a larger group but for only two hours.





