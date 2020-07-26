9
Fellow Ghanaians, school or no school? – Ghanaians project Akufo-Addo’s address

Akufo Addo 10th Address Fellow Ghanaians President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

It’s a few hours to the 14th nation address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Ghana’s Coronavirus status and the way forward.

Already, Twitter is buzzing as usual and with the hashtag, “Fellow Ghanaians”. It’s been a minute since his last address; the 12th, shortly before he went into a 14-day isolation period after coming into contact with an affected Coronavirus person.

With much anticipation, Ghanaians wait for the President to come into their homes, but what would be the message this time?

Ahead of the address scheduled for 8:00 pm today, many are making projections about the likely issues to be tackled by Mr. Akufo-Addo.

School! Well that’s trending much more than any other. With the closure of schools for over 4 months, as part of government measures to curb the spread of the virus, some Ghanaians want to know what is happening on that front.

Final year students were allowed to go back and prepare from Monday, June 15, 2020 but the debate now is about schools.

Others are however asking for the reopening of borders since its closure in March.

