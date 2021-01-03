Female babies top New Year deliveries in Upper East Region

Out of the total number of deliveries conducted, four were through Caesarean Section

Five public health facilities in the Upper East Region recorded 11 female babies out of 19 deliveries across five Districts in the Upper East Region on January 1, 2021.

Out of the total number of deliveries conducted, four were through Caesarean Section (CS) while 15 were Spontaneous Vaginal Deliveries (SVDs).



At the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, where eight deliveries were done, Ms. Zeinab Kadir, a Senior Staff Midwife, said three out of the number were through CS while five were normal SVDs.



She said the first delivery was a baby boy thereby indicating that all eight mothers and their babies were in good condition and would soon be discharged home.

The Sandema District Hospital in the Builsa North District recorded one female baby through SVD without any complications, while the Fumbisi Health Centre in the Builsa South District also recorded three females.



Dr. Williams Gudu, the Medical Superintendent of the Bongo District Hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his outfit conducted two SVDs which were both females.



At the Zebilla Hospital in the Bawku West District, five deliveries were conducted, three were SVDs and two CS, four out of the number were males and one female.