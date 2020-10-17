Female police inspector identified among 3 dead in Amasaman crash

A female police inspector lost her life in a road accident at Amasaman

A female police inspector has been identified as one of the three victims who died in a recent accident at Amasaman on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The accident involved a fuel tanker loaded with diesel from Tema heading towards Kumasi but tried to avoid running over a tricycle but ended up on the lane of an oncoming vehicle in which the police officer was in.



According to police sources, the driver private vehicle which turned out to be a Hyundai Santafe and moving in the same direction in the inner lane lost control over and ran into a ditch in the inner reservation of the dual carriage road killing all occupants.

Occupants on the tanker survived the accident but videos from the accident scene point to the fact that people were siphoning the fuel.



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Fire Service came to the scene to ensure vehicular traffic and made effort to rescue surviving victims.