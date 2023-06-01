Female teachers in Atuabo circuit provide sanitary pads to female pupils

The kind gesture was done by four female teachers in the Atuabo circuit

More than four hundred (400) female pupils in the Atuabo circuit of the Ellembelle District in the Western Region have been provided with free sanitary pads to commemorate this year's world menstrual hygiene day.

The kind gesture was done by four female teachers in the Atuabo circuit.



The beneficiary schools in the circuit were; Bakanta Catholic Primary, Krisan community primary, Sanzule-Krisan Basic, Eikwe catholic school (Both primary and JHS), Ngalekyi -Baku Basic, Anokyi Methodist p primary, Anokyi JHS, Atuabo Methodist Basic, and Asemnda Methodist primary



Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is a global advocacy platform that brings together non-profits, government agencies, individuals, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual health and hygiene (MHH).



It breaks the silence, raises awareness and changes negative social norms around MHH, and engages decision-makers to increase the political priority and catalyse action for MHH, at global, national and local levels.



Menstrual Hygiene Day has grown tremendously since it was first celebrated in 2014.

Addressing the gathering at Ngalekyi-Baku Church of Pentecost, the leader of the concerned female teachers, Doris Nkrumah explained the relevance of the world menstrual hygiene day to the schoolchildren.



She pledged that they would continue to provide menstrual hygiene education to the female pupils in the area.



"We will continue as female teachers to educate our female pupils in this circuit about the importance of menstrual education", she stated.



Doris Nkrumah who is a female teacher of Eikwe Roman Catholic Basic School, took the opportunity to commend some individuals who supported them with some sanitary pads.



"Let me seize this opportunity to thank our donors, in fact, they have done well, some gave us sanitary pads and others too gave us physical cash to be used to buy sanitary pads, God richly bless them,” she appreciated.

She also seized the opportunity, to appeal to companies in the area to support them to celebrate the day every year.



"This is the first time we have celebrated world menstrual hygiene day in the Atuabo circuit and it will not be a nine-day wonder. Every year, we will celebrate it so I will appeal to companies in our district to come to our aid to support our female pupils," she stated.



On his part, the Atuabo Circuit Supervisor, Abizi Morkeh commended the organizers for the kind gesture and encouraged them to continue with the initiative.



He urged the female pupils to maintain the highest form of personal hygiene during and after their periods.



He, therefore, encouraged them not to stay away from school during their period.

According to him, staying at home during their period would affect their academic performance.



He advised them to stay away from worldly things and take their studies seriously and also called them to report any menstrual problems to their parents.



Moreover, the female pupils expressed their profound appreciation for the offer given to them.



They pledged to put the sanitary pads to good use.



Some nurses of Eikwe Saint De Porres Hospital were engaged to provide health talk to the children. They sensitized them on how sanitary pad is used.

This year's celebration was under the theme, "Making Menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030.