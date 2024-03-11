Females urged to take up sea-going programmes

In all, 946 postgraduate and undergraduate were admitted for the 2023 and 2024 intakes

The Ag. Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr. has urged females to take up sea-going programmes in order to bridge the gap within the industry.

According to Dr. Brooks, there are several opportunities within the industry, urging women to take advantage of them and contribute to the growth of the maritime industry and the country at large.



He was speaking at the 21st and ninth matriculation ceremony for the August 2023 and January 2024 intakes of the RMU in Accra on Friday, which also marked the International Women's Day celebrations.



In all, 946 postgraduate and undergraduate students from both member and non-member countries were admitted,out of which 554 students (58.6% of those admitted) had registered, comprising 68 postgraduate and 486 undergraduate students.



Of the total registered students, 431 were males and 124 females, with the Ag. VC noting that admission of females into the sea-faring programmes of Nautical Science and Marine Engineering has increased from 27 last year to 35 this academic year.



"This means that the university's drive of encouraging more women to take up sea-going programmes is achieving good results," he stated.

Currently, he said, the Ghana Shippers Authority has instituted a scholarship scheme for needy but brilliant female students in Marine Engineering, which was very commendable.



"I would like to plead with the government to set up a special scholarship scheme to support young women who take up sea-going programmes and other marine-related programmes at the university," he stated.



In her speech, Arthur Deborah on behalf of other matriculants, plegded to abide by the rules and regulations and ensure they excelled in their educational journey.



"We would make good use of the facilities to enhance learning and do well not to fall victim of any sanctions," she stated.



She added that, they were excited to join the RMU to become professionals in the maritime industry which is usually dominated by men.

"It is about time women also take up the challenge, as they could also make a mark just like their male counterparts," she stated.



On her part, Ms Davida Meangafo said, she was particularly delighted to take the bold step to acquire education and skills to contribute to the maritime sector.



"I would like to urge other young women to come on board, as there are several programmes that they could study to become professionals and earn a decent living," she added.