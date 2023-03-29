0
Ferry on Oti River bounces back to business

Ferry Oti.png Ferry business to commence in the Oti Region

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Ferry services have resumed on the Oti River after the vessel experienced a mechanical fault, forcing a temporary hold for business in the last five days.

Mr. Victor Oppong Fianko, Operation Manager of the Volta Lake Transport Limited (VLTL) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the majority of stranded trucks with cargoes and passengers on the riverbank have crossed Wednesday morning to their various destinations.

He said a team of company engineers worked day and night to surmount the challenge and ran detailed tests to approve the vessel as ready to operate after trials.

He said disruption was a major challenge for VLTL, the business community, and the travelling public, and so prayed it did not recur.

Mr. Fianko thanked cargo drivers and passengers for their cooperation and patience and for the support shown to them.

Meanwhile, some travellers have expressed the need for a permanent solution by constructing a bridge over the Oti at Dambai.

Over 200 passenger buses and cargo trucks were stranded at the ferry crossing after the vessel developed a mechanical problem, which impeded commerce for five days before engineers could repair the damage.

