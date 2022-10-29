Festival of Arts and culture held in Koforidua

Dr. Akosua Abdallah

The Director in charge of Community Education and Youth Development at the National Commission on Culture, Dr. Akosua Abdallah, has observed that globalisation in recent times has affected every aspect of nationalism and culture. Hence, there is an urgent need to imbue the youth with a sense of patriotism, nationalism, and unity.

Dr. Abdallah made the observation while delivering a keynote address on behalf of the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Edna Nyame during the Eastern Regional Festival of Arts and Culture in Koforidua.



The NCC, according to her, believes in a national strategy that seeks to promote and sustain the interests of the Ghanaian youth.



“This is a period for us to do some stock-taking and call for deeper reflections into who we are, what we are, how we live, where we are going, and the cause and ideals as cherished people,” she noted.



Dr. Abdallah, therefore, encouraged all stakeholders to support her outfit during the upcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC), which is celebrated biennially.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, appealed to the CNC to liaise with the traditional authorities to identify and organise artistic resources in their localities to help develop them into viable ventures.

He further stressed the need for the government to make the creative arts and culture industry viable in the country.



“The Culture and Creative Arts Industry is an essential component of Ghana’s economy that is making significant contribution to national development and we need to consciously guard it by steadfastly holding on to it for employment and wealth creation,” Mr. Acheampong added.



According to him, it is important to uphold the rich cultures which have been handed down to us through our ancestral heritage and take cognizance of its vitality and values. “Once we take in the positive values, we will be better equipped to build a vibrant and multicultural society which would be formidable to stand the test of time,” he indicated.



The theme for the programme “Reviving Patriotism, Peace and Unity through Cultural Diversity for Sustainable Development”, according to him, is apt since the acceptance of foreign culture through technology has caused high indiscipline among the youth, which is detrimental to the growth of the country.



There was an exhibition, cultural performances, poetry recital and music performances by groups and schools such as Oyoko Methodist Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School, Asokore SDA Senior High School, Ohu Cultural Group from Akropong-Akuapem and the Nyanyui Borbobor Group in Koforidua, among others.