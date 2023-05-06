0
Fetish Priests to curse any political leader who undermines passage of anti LGBTQ bill

Priests 2134 Priests demonstrating on the passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

A group of Fetish Priests in the Ashanti Region have threatened to curse any political leader who will undermine the passage of the anti LGBTQ bill in parliament.

The group calling itself Traditional Healers Association says they will deal severely with any political authority who will try to sabotage the bill.

The parliament of Ghana is currently working on a Private Members’ Bill that would make it illegal to be gay or to advocate for gay rights.

The proposed legislation which aims to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values seeks to restrict LGBTQ+ communities and any activities related to them.

The new Bill among others would go much further criminalising the promotion and funding of LGBTQ+ activities as well as public displays of affection, cross-dressing and more, while campaigning for LGBTQ+ persons on social media or online platforms is also prohibited under the Bill.

The move by Ghana has however met tough opposition from both local and international stakeholders who wants the country to drop the bill.

Chairman of the of traditional healers, Nana Yaw Acheampong in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng has however emphasized that, they are strongly opposed and against the act of lesbian, bisexual and gay hence calling on their government and parliament to stop approving it.

He slammed President Akufo Addo for not being bold to tell the world that his country's culture and traditions do not allow save sex marriage.

"Let me warn the country, we have consulted our gods and per what we know so far, it will be suicidal if any sitting president decides not to append his signature to the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill after Parliament passes it", he said.

