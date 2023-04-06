Fetish priestess leads community to appease crocodile deity to allow them fetch water from a stream

A woman, believed to be a ritualist, led the people of Nzema, a community in the Western Region, to plead with and appease an angry crocodile, said to be the deity for community.

The angry crocodile appeared at the bank of the stream, which is the source of water for the community, making it impossible for the residents to get water.



A viral video of the incident showed the women leading the community through a series of rituals to appease their deity so that it will allow them access to their only source of water.



The woman can be seen in the video praying and chanting on her knees.



After the prayers, she was up on her feet talking and gesturing at the crocodile and it can be seen slowly retreating into the deeps of the stream.



She then took a live fowl, threw it towards the crocodile which it grabbed and submerged into the stream to the joy of the crowd.



The woman then directed one of the men who was with her to step into the stream to fetch some of the water, to symbolise that it was now safe.

