Fetus dumped in uncompleted ward at Nkrankwanta Hospital

Correspondence from Bono Region

A yet-to-be-identified individual has dumped a fetus at an uncompleted building belonging to the Nkrankwanta Government Hospital in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.



The lifeless, fully developed fetus was found on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, by some carpenters working on the building, who drew the attention of the management of the hospital.



The incident has officially been confirmed to GhanaWeb by the administrator of the hospital, Ibrahim Amadu.



According to him, authorities at the hospital immediately reported the incident to the police, who came to the scene and have already launched investigations into the matter.



“Today around 8:45 am, our attention was drawn to a fetus that had been dumped in a ward that is still under construction, and we responded by informing the police and officials of the Social Welfare. As I speak, the fetus has been taken away and investigations have commenced, so we await the outcome”.

Speaking on the incident, the Assembly Member for the Asuopiri East Electoral Area, Issifu Basomah, intimated that residents of Nkrankwanta are worried about such cases since this is the third time they have recorded such cases in the community.



“As a community, we are worried by such cases because this is the third time we have recorded such cases, and we think it is a bad practice that should not continue”.



He disclosed that the residents are on high alert regarding the incident, and very soon the culprit will be apprehended and dealt with appropriately.



“We as a people have started our investigations, and I am sure the person who committed this heinous act will be found in the coming days and punished accordingly.



Meanwhile, efforts by GhanaWeb to speak to the police at the time of filing this report proved unsuccessful.