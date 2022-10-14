Fidelity Bank donates items, cash to support Ekow Blankson’s one-week observation

Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has donated a list of items to support the one-week observation of the late Ekow Blankson.

The donation was made on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the premises of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited where the veteran actor was Commercial Manager until his untimely death.



The items donated included water, drinks and an undisclosed amount of money.



Also, the team from Fidelity Bank signed the book of condolence dedicated to the memory of the late Ekow Blankson.



Meanwhile, the one-week observation of Mr Blankson will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022.



The ceremony will take place at the Presbyterian Secondary (Presec) School Park, Tema Community 2, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.



Ekow Blankson died on Monday, October 3, 2022, at a hospital in Tema surrounded by his wife and close relatives. He was 50 years old.

About Ekow Blankson



Ekow Blankson was the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) where he brought his 22 years of experience gained across various business fields. Ekow Blankson managed the expansive growth of the digital business as well as identified areas within the organization that can be commercially expanded and developed in the digital world. He managed the sales and marketing teams of GhanaWeb as well as all AfricaWeb subsidiaries.



Ekow Blankson has worked with four multinational companies including Ghana Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of Heineken; Coca-Cola; Vodafone, and WaterHealth International in various leadership roles. He has also worked with media companies including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited and Multimedia Broadcasting Company as Managing Director, Director of Brands and Corporate Communications and General Manager (Luv FM and Nhyira FM) respectively. He was also the Director of Strategy and Corporate Communications at the conglomerate Groupe Ideal.



Ekow Blankson has a Master's Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Ghana, Legon; a marketing certificate from Heineken University, Amsterdam; and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon. He also received years of training in various fields of marketing, sales, management and advertising. He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).







IB/DA