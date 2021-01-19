Fidelity's Head of Corporate Finance succumbs to coronavirus

The late Leornard Gikunu

The Head of Corporate Finance at Fidelity Bank, Leornard Gikunu who is credited with key contribution to the economy of Ghana via the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA) has passed on in what insiders say is COVID-19 related.

The top banker reportedly died over the weekend from Covid-19 complication only hours before National Security CoordinatorJoshua Kyeremeh also passed on from same.



Friends who eulogize say he is a “very brilliant chap who designed the ESLA Bond financing program from scratch to finance the BDC indebtedness to the banks”.

Again, friends say the former Director of Corporate Banking built the same petroleum finance loan book for the bank. He is a chartered accountant, a Chevening scholar and a first-class BSc Admin student from the University of Ghana.



