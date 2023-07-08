Fifi Kwetey left Parliament because Rawlings promised him 2020 vice president – Atubiga

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary NDC

Founder and Leader of the National Liberation Party (NLP) Stephen Atubiga has revealed how General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Kwetey Left Parliament because of the 2020 elections.

According to Stephen Atubiga, late former president Jerry John Rawlings had hand-picked Fifi Kwetey as a 2020 Running Mate for whoever emerges as Flagbearer.



As a result, Fifi Kwetey decided to withdraw from parliament.



“That’s why Fifi Kwetey didn’t go back to parliament. He was Rawlings’ candidate for Running Mate and he was informed” Atubiga said on Good Evening Ghana.



Kwetey was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South for two terms from 2012 to 2020.

In 2019 he revealed why he did not pick up nomination forms to contest for his party’s parliamentary primaries.



According to the two-term legislator, the decision was in honour of a promise he made in 2016 not to seek re-election, but to make way for other candidates to contest.



“In life, when you are given an opportunity, you have to give it your best shot and I believe I have done my best,” he told host Winston Amoah Monday. Kwetey said he has delivered on all the promises he made to his constituents within the eight years of representing them in Parliament.” He said.



But Stephen Atubiga is saying the MP was assured of a running mate slot by the late former president Rawlings hence his withdrawal from parliament.