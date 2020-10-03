Fifteen alleged members of Western Togoland Restoration Front in court

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Madam Susana Eduful has entered a plea of not guilty for Nene Kwaku Agblorm II, an Executive member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Western Togoland Restoration Front.

Initially, Nene Agblorm II, also known in private life as Joshua Kwaku Agblorm II pleaded guilty with explanation to charges of attending meeting of a prohibited organisation, the Western Togoland Organisation, and participating in a campaign of the Group.



He, however, pleaded not guilty to rioting with weapon contrary to section 199 of the Criminal and other offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



Nene Agblorm II in his explanation said the NEC met and planned to create awareness to the world about the intimidation that was meted to Ewes, hence the blocking of the roads.



He said it was also because of the issues associated with the recent voter registration exercise, where most people could not find their names in the register.



“We organized because of the removal of most of the names from the voter register,” he said.



The court upon hearing the explanation from the accused person entered a plea of not guilty for him.

Other accused persons including Rapheal Tetevi, Felix Sosa, James Nanewortor, Lena Amegbor, Rev. David Tagbor Dumakor, Seleasi Gbadago, Gilbert Nyadzinyo, Awudza Godwin, Divine Nyadzinyo, Excel Liberty Aheto Kuegbeshika, Lawrence Nyadainyo and Benjamin, pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Detective Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, in the brief facts, said Nene Agblorm II was the Principal Elder of Dorsi Clan of Osuwem, while Rapheal was a resident of Dorwenya with the rest being residents of Juapong.



He said Nene Agblorm II was also the Chairman of the West Salt Province of the Front.



The Prosecution said prior to the September 25, 2020 attacks and disturbance at Juapong, there were meetings between Nene Agblorm II and other senior members of the Organisation now at large.



He said in the meeting, Nene Agblorm II, took minutes of their meetings on the line of action and incited the other accused persons, who took to the streets, blocked the Juapong-Accra main road amidst burning lorry tyres and firing gun shots. He said meanwhile investigation was ongoing.



Mr Thomas Gelorvu, Lawyer for Seleasi and Benjamin, said his clients were father and son, who were travelling from Akate in Asesewa to visit their relatives in Juapong when they were arrested.

He said it was an allegation the accused person knew nothing about. The Counsel quoting Act 19 (2c), which states that a person charged with a criminal offence shall, be presumed to be innocent until he/she is proved or has pleaded guilty.



He, therefore, prayed the court to grant the two accused person bail. “They are ready and have persons of substance who will be sureties for them and will be available anytime to stand trial,” he said.



The Prosecution, who opposed the bail, said any attempt to release the accused persons would be dangerous to society.



He said the accused persons would endanger the good people and they would also interfere with police investigations.



The Court listening to the parties, refused bail for the accused persons. The case has been adjourned to October 13.