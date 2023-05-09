Fight against climate change requires a collective action - Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei ISD, Contributor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has assured that the government would continue to engage stakeholders to prevent climate change and achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius goal.

The Minister, who was speaking at a strategic meeting with the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Thérèse Coffey in London, noted that addressing climate change requires a collaborative approach.



The meeting focused on key elements of Ghana's and the United Kingdom's engagements in Sustainable Food Systems and Biodiversity Conservation, the new and novel Forest and Climate Leaders & Partnership (FCLP), the Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (VPA-FLEGT) and other mutually important forest and climate change issues.

Mr Jinapor stated that Ghana and the United Kingdom were both committed to that path and would build indicators to track success in the actions being planned to solve those concerns.



Deforestation, Climate and Forest Financing, and Carbon Markets Due Diligence laws for commodity supply chains emerged as critical priorities for increasing involvement in and ambition for sustainable finance during the meeting.