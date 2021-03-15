Fight against corruption, agriculture way forward for Ghana’s economic revival not taxes – PRIMPAG

David Tamakloe, Vice President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRIMPAG)

Vice President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRIMPAG), David Tamakloe has advised the government on alternatives to reviving the country’s economy rather than focusing predominantly on taxes.

The journalist advised the state to re-focus on the fight against corruption as it is one singular way the country loses money, including loans and grants.



Asking Ghanaians to take a deeper reflection into their lives, David motioned, “If corruption is curbed, we wouldn’t need to pay taxes. We must stop, cut down and quit corruption”.



He believes until the fight against corruption is won, Ghanaians will keep paying taxes and the “gov’t will have nothing to show for it”.



On his accord, the country looking inward and improving its agricultural sector is also the way to go. “Our solution is the agricultural sector. The gov’t promised in 2017 to equip farmers and promote agribusiness but we’re yet to see that. Our farmers cannot access loan facilities and now even poultry products are being imported when the gov’t could’ve supported local farmers”.



On his authority, the once booming aqua farming sector is also dwindling and he urged the government to be focused on production. He believes if the country focused more on production, money spent on importation would be reduced. “The money can then be re-purposed”.

“If the country invests in these areas, it is most likely to earn returns and will not only reduce foreign deficit but also create employment. That is how the economy will survive”, he shared.



David made this submission on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.



The Caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu during the 2021 Budget Statement on Friday said that Government is proposing the introduction of certain levies to help the economy recover.



Among the taxes proposed by the Minister were the sanitation and pollution levy (SPL) COVID-19 Health Levy of 1% on VAT, Flat Rate Scheme (VFRS) and a 1% on National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL). Government has stressed that the introduction of these taxes forms part of revenue measures to help the economy recover.