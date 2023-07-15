Fight against corruption not lip service - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghana’s fight against corruption is grounded on legislative, financial, and institutional actions and not just lip service.

He advised other African countries to adopt Ghana’s Anti-corruption Model in order to tackle the canker on the continent. Addressing the International Conference of Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship in Accra, President Akufo-Addo urged Christians to create a culture of honest business as part of efforts to address corruption.



Christian businessmen and women across the world are in Accra to discuss ideas on how to render their services effectively in developing their respective nations. More than two thousand delegates across the Globe are attending the International conference, which is being held in Africa for the first time.

The Conference is expected to discuss investment opportunities to maximise Ghana’s fortunes. President Akufo-Addo charged Ghanaians, especially Christians, to be honest in their business dealings. He noted that corruption affects everyday life and is not only related to Politicians. He said it is a phenomenon that retards progress and hinders development.



The three-day conference is expected to come to an end on Saturday, July 15. The Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama; the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; the Religious Affairs Minister, Asamoah Boateng; and the Former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, are among the delegates attending the conference.