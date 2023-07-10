Fight corruption just like how you unanimously accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has lauded the Members of Parliament for adopting the anti-gay bill.
Members of Parliament, by a unanimous decision on Wednesday, accepted the bill which seeks to ensure proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values.
It awaits the final stages to be passed into law and when it comes into effect, all persons caught in homosexual acts or making open declaration of support for the LGBTQ+ community and their activities will be criminally charged and face a jail sentence or fine or both.
Discussing the matter during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah noted that LGBTQ+ was said to be a "mental disorder" but the forces that be have managed to convince the World Health Organization to revise their documents in support of them.
To him, those who practice homosexuality are "mad people".
He, therefore, commended the MPs for fully supporting the bill and also advised them to display the same energy in fighting corruption.
"The way they have all unanimously accepted this with one voice, I am expecting that they will also, with one voice, fight against corruption," he said.
