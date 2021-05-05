Fight over Kokrobite kingship: Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe refutes injunction claims

The head of Nii Arde Nkpa family of Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba, Nii Arde Tagoe

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The head of Nii Arde Nkpa family of Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba, Nii Arde Tagoe has described media publications suggesting that he has been injuncted and therefore cannot hold himself as head of the family as false.

According to him, he remains the Head of the Nii Arde Nkpa family.



Speaking in an interview, Nii Arde Tagoe averred that the said publication against his capacity as Head of Family was spearheaded by one Frank who is not a member of the family.



“I don’t even know that man I have not even seen him and don’t even know what he stands for,” he said.



Daniel Nii Tagoe also pointed out that, the said person who claims to have secured an injunction has never served him (Daniel Nii Tagoe) any writ or injunction notice to that effect.



Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe however, questioned the autenticity of the said injunction pointing out that, it was frivolous and cooked.



“I don’t know where they cooked that injunction from. I don’t even know where they got the injunction from. I learned they went to Tema. Maybe, they have their own way of getting an injunction without serving the other party,” he said.

He also stressed that he hasn’t received any judgement of from the Court which was served in him ordering him not to hold himself as Head of family.



He also described an agreement a family member entered with him as frivolous and against the norms and constitution of the country.



According to him, there are three kinds of land ownership in Ghana; Stool lands which are being taken care of by the chiefs, Family lands which are being taken care of by Heads of families and Government lands which are in the custody of the Lands Commission and therefore, if anyone bypasses him as the Head of family to enter into any agreement with an individual in the family, that business is considered a personal matter and not a family affair.



He said, probably someone might be working differently in a personal capacity, and not as a family because he (Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe) remains the Head of the Nii Arde Nkpa family and as such, takes custody of the family lands at Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba.



He called on all to disregard the claims by anyone and stressed his readiness to challenge such claim. He aslo said , he want peace to prevail within the communities under his watch.