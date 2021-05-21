Fighting crime requires professionalism, collaboration - IGP

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh says despite the peace and security we continue to enjoy as a nation, terrorism, robbery, murder, manslaughter, arson, rape, kidnaping, assault and domestic violence continue to threaten communities physically and psychologically.

The IGP speaking at the opening of the National Police Command Conference 2021 said, these crimes are perpetuated by a network of organized criminal gangs who are quite well resourced and equipped to commit crimes internally and externally.



“We need to develop sustainable security measures to insulate the communities from violent crimes. We can only do this with the collaboration of the members of the community supports in our fight against criminals,” he added.



He said the role of the police and other law enforcement agencies in this global recognition cannot be overemphasized but cautioned his men not be carried away by the commendation for their work but strive to make Ghana one of the most peaceful countries in the world.

He asked his Commanders to always prioritize the physical and psychological wellbeing of personnel working under their respective commands.



He said the Police can only achieve it’s organizational mandate of maintaining law and order when they create an avenue where officers will express their concerns for appropriate solution.