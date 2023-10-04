Filing ex parte application to place injunction on protest is not good, stop it! - Kwesi Pratt tells police

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has kicked against the culture where the Ghana Police Service seeks injunction through an ex parte application against demonstrators when they decide to exercise their constitutional right to protest.

Speaking in relation to the current #OccupyBoG protest led by the Minority in Parliament to picket the Bank of Ghana, Kwesi Pratt called for an immediate abolition of such disposition of the Police towards protesters.



He recounted how it's become a character trait of the Police that almost every time organizers of a protest inform them about their intended action, the Police would wait till few days to the protest and file an ex parte application to stop it.



"That attitude is bad; we shouldn't encourage it. It is not a good thing," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".

He asked the Police to ensure the absolute right of people to protest in peace.



