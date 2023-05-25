Final burial rites held for main suspect of 2019 coup, Dr. Mac-Palm

Cross section of the attendees at the final church service

Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the main suspect in an alleged coup plot against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government was buried last weekend after a church and burial service.

GhanaWeb checks show that the final rites for Mc-Palm was held at the Lashibi Good Sherperd E P church, with the event being heavily attended.



Attendees included medical doctors, lawyers, old school mates and family members from Osu and Kpando.



There were also tributes from lawyers, old school mates, siblings, children, family and in-laws.



One of the tributes was delivered by former National Health Insurance boss, Sylvester Mensah who happens to be an inlaw of the deceased.

Arrested by state security agents in September 2019, the trained doctor and two others, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, were accused of plotting a coup against the presidency with the intent to destabilize the country.



Mac-Palm collapsed and died in the late hours of Saturday, March 25, 2023 while facing treason charges.



