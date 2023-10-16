Final funeral arrangements for Ga Manye announced

The late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III

The Ga Traditional Council has officially announced the funeral arrangements for the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The announcement was made through a statement issued by the Ga Traditional Council, providing details of the upcoming funeral proceedings.



The late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, sadly passed on in December 2022.



According to a statement by the council, the final funeral arrangements are currently in progress, with burial rites scheduled to commence from the 23rd of October, 2023, and continue until the 29th of October, 2023.



“In consonance with traditional preparation, funeral and burial rites, all Ga-Dangme Council, all Ga-Dangmes and commuters to the CApital of Accra, are humbly implored to take note that the 2023 Homowo will resolutely be observed in the state of when is culturally known as ‘ODOM’ within the traditional jurisdiction,” part of the statement read.



This means that the customary merriment associated with the festival will be subdued.

Furthermore, the council noted that the sprinkling of the festal meal (Kpokpoi) will be exclusively performed within the premises of prominent traditional households and distinguished Royal Cemeteries.



During the period from October 15 to October 30, 2023, all funeral activities will also be temporarily suspended.



Additionally, there will be no execution of traditional rites, rituals leading to enstoolments, or ceremonies related to transitional offices. To reflect the sober occasion, all markets in Accra will be adorned with the traditional funeral colours of red and black.



During the period from October 23 to October 29, 2023, strict solemnity will be enforced within the traditional jurisdiction as a mark of respect while the Queen is laid in state in preparation for her final journey.



Below is the full statement of by the Ga Traditional Council





