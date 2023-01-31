Final funeral rights for Alhaji Mohamed Nuru Deen slated for February 3

former President of the Ghana Football Association, the late Lepowura Alhaji Mohamed Nuru Deen Jawul

The family of the late Lepowura Alhaji Mohamed Nuru Deen Jawula, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has scheduled 3-9 February for the burial of the astute sports personality.

The 73-year-old passed on last week Saturday in the United States of America (USA) whiles seeking medical treatment.



The former GFA chairman was buried on Sunday, January 22 in Nashville, Tennessee while a burial service was also held in his residence in Accra.



According to the family, the burial service of the late Football administrator would be held in Kpembe in the Savannah Region of Ghana, where he was chief of Leo Koembe of the Kujolobti Gate.



As part of the burial service, the Adua prayers would be said on behalf of the former CAF member.



The third day of Adua would be on Friday, February 3rd, after which there would be the Seventh-day Adua, which would be on Monday, February 6.

The final rite, which is the 12th day of Adua would also be done on February 9.



Meanwhile, the GFA has also requested that all clubs in the domestic leagues observe a minute of applause to appreciate the former President for his contribution to the development of football in Ghana.



Alhaji Jawula was also the head of the Professional League Board and also a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Inter-clubs competition committee.



As the 20th Chairman of the GFA, Alhaji Jawula would be a household name and a key player in Ghana’s football success.