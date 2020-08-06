Regional News

Final funeral rites for lynched 90-yr-old held

The funeral rites was held in Kafaba

Family of late Akua Denteh have lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for his caution on mob justice.

According to them, the death of their mother, 90, will change the perception of people on the aged, especially women.



Head of the Akua Denteh family Vincent Bukari, at the final funeral rites of the late old woman who was lynched at Kafaba, lauded the efforts of the IGP and the police administration for their swiftness in responding to the issue.



“It is now an international issue which is an indication that our late mother’s death will cause a change not only for the family but for the many Ghanaians who think [of] old age to be witchcraft.”



Mr. Bukari added the family will contribute to the Akua Denteh Foundation announced by the Savannah Regional Minister to ensure its purpose is served.



He applauded Media General for the continuous reportage on the issue which has yielded positive results.



“To the many institutions who took up this matter especially TV3 for the continuous reportage on the issue which has resulted in the arrests made so far, we think this is what development media is all about.”

Late Akua Denteh was lynched at Kafaba on accusations by a spiritualist and her accomplices who were brought into the Kafaba community by some youth.



They accused the deceased and 16 others of witchcraft and being responsible for the under-development in the community and ‘failures’ of the youth.



The nonagenarian was abused to death on Thursday, July 23 after she failed to admit she is a witch.



Seven suspects have since been arrested.



The key suspects, spiritualist Hajia Serena Mohammed, and her assistant, Latifa Bumaye, and five others have since been remanded into police custody by a Bole Magistrate Court.



They are to reappear on Thursday, August 20.

