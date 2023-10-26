Final funeral rites proceed as interim injunction is set aside in Ga Manye's Case

File photo

The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III will continue as planned, as an interim injunction issued against the ceremony has been overturned.

Justice Patrick Baayeh, the High Court judge who initially granted the injunction, acknowledged that it was an error and subsequently set it aside, citinewsroom reports.



Justice Baayeh stated on October 26, "I am of the view that the Order of Interim Injunction granted on 25th October 2023 was made in error."



"The Applicants failed to give the Court the true state of affairs. In fairness to the parties, therefore, the Order of Interim Injunction granted on 25th October 2023 is hereby set aside. Any party desirous of proceeding may come on notice to the other party for a proper evaluation of the evidence from both sides," he continued as quoted by citinewsroom.



Several interested parties had sought legal action, claiming they were sidelined by the Ga Traditional Council in the organization of the funeral rites.



Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, passed away in December 2022. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo opened a book of condolences in her honor on June 19, 2023.

The final funeral rites were initially scheduled from October 15 to 31, 2023. The Ga Traditional Council had previously ordered the closure of shops and offices in the Central Business District in the Greater Accra Region for three days from October 26 to 29.



However, the Council later revised its directive, specifying that businesses would only be closed on Saturday, October 28, and not for the previously announced three days.



