Final year JHS pupils to spend 11 weeks in school - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated that Junior High School students will resume school tomorrow, Monday, June 29.

According to him, they will report to school each day from 9 am and close at 1 pm.



He revealed that two masks each will be provided to students tomorrow.



Prior to their resumption, all Junior High Schools across the country were fumigated.



The President was speaking to the nation in his 13th address on measures his administration is putting in place to combat Coronavirus pandemic.



“From tomorrow, Monday, 22nd June, the next batch of students, who will be going back to school, are final year senior high school students (SHS 3), and second-year Gold Track students.

"On Thursday, I held consultations with members of both the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), and the Association of Principals of Technical Institutes (APTI), to agree on the modalities for the return of the students. Despite the short notice for the meeting, I was happy to see the impressive turnout of their executives from all parts of the country, and I am grateful for the wholehearted co-operation they pledged to Government,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.



He further intimated that JHS three students will be in school for 11 weeks before preparing for exams in the last week.



“We have made all the necessary provisions to protect them while in school,” he said.





