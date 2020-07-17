Crime & Punishment

Final year SHS student allegedly stabs girlfriend to death

The suspect spent the night with the deceased prior to her death

A final year student of Samoo SHS in Cape Coast is in the grips of the Kotokuraba Police for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

The incident happened at Ekon, a suburb of Cape Coast.



The 25-year-old student, whose name has only been given as Enoch, appeared before a Cape Coast District Court on Friday, July 17 and was remanded in police custody for two weeks.



Onua FM’s Central Region correspondent Kwame Kakarba reported that the said girlfriend is a 23-year-old hairdresser.



He further reported that the suspected killer visited her on Wednesday, July 15 but decided to spend the night with her despite orders from her mum for him to leave.

The mum told Kwame Kakarba that she later left them to sleep.



It was the next day that the girl was found dead near-by in a pool of blood.



The police immediately launched investigations into the incident, resulting in the arrest and immediate prosecution of the student boyfriend.



The body of the deceased, Agnes Amoah, has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue.

