Final year medical students from Family Health Medical School complete District Clerkship Rotation

Some final year students from Family Health Medical School

Source: Sarpong Williams, Contributor

Fifty-four (54) final-year students from Family Health Medical School have completed their mandatory District Clerkship Rotation across three regions in the country.

The District Clerkship Rotation affords medical students hands-on practical experience in all specialities under the guidance of seasoned consultants and specialists.



Additionally, the Clerkship introduces the medical students to the types and management of medical problems seen in district hospitals. The students are required to examine patients, attend ward rounds, assist in the theatre, laboratory and carry out assignments as scheduled for them. Students also work with District Health Management Team (DHMT) to carry out health promotion and preventive programs, such as health education and promotion, communicable disease control and environmental sanitation. Also, during the Clerkship, the students familiarize themselves with the administrative set-up of the health sector from the region down to the local level.



The District Clerkship Rotation this year took the final year students to District/Municipal Hospitals and Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) facilities in three regions of Ghana. In the Central Region, students were stationed at St. Francis Xavier Hospital; Assin Fosu, St.Luke Catholic Hospital; Apam, Winneba and Agona Swedru Municipal hospitals.



In the Eastern Region, the students were stationed at Suhum and Nsawam Government Hospitals and the Volta River Authority Hospital in Akosombo. In the Volta Region, the students were at Keta Municipal Hospital, Battor Catholic Hospital and Richard Novati Catholic Hospital in Sogakope.



Selected final-year students stationed within the Keta Municipality in collaboration with Keta Municipal Hospital and Anloga Health Directorate joined the Chiefs and people of Anlo State to celebrate this year’s Hogbetsotso festival. The medical students with health authorities pitched their tent at the festival grounds to provide free health screening and counselling to the residents and visitors to the festival and community.

Beneficiaries at the screening were taken through HIV testing and counselling, breast screening and counselling, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Blood Pressure Testing and other health-related screenings and counselling.



In the Central Region, the students together with District Health Promotion Officers embarked on a media tour via Radio Peace, a community-based radio station to educate the community on Peptic ulcer disease, its causes, signs and symptoms and its prevention and treatment. With a high prevalence of teenage pregnancy in the Effutu Municipality, the students educated the adolescents on reproductive health-related issues and the need to concentrate on their academics and channel their energies rightly.



Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School which provides student-centred learning strategies that promote smart learning among students.



The Medical School offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) Programme for WASSCE and ‘A’ Level candidates and a four-and-a-half-year Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) for first-degree holders in science-related disciplines.