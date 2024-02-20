Finance Minister pledges swift completion of Ashanti Region projects

Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam and Asantehene Otumfuor Osei-Tutu II

Source: Emmanuel Ansah, Contributor

Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has reiterated government’s strong commitment to ensure ongoing development projects in the Ashanti Region are completed on time.

He reassured the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei-Tutu II, stating, "we are committed to bringing urgency and speed to all our development projects in the region, especially in the area of road."



This affirmation came during his visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, where he emphasized the Ashanti Region's vital role in national economic growth.



Hon. Amin Adam highlighted significant projects such as the Kumasi International Airport and Komfo Anokye Maternity Block, affirming the President's determination to see them through completion.



He expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for contributing to peace and development and acknowledged him, saying, "as your grandson, I appreciate your role in national peace and your education fund to support children of school-going age."

Referring to the Manhyia Palace as his second home, the Minister sought blessings and wise counsel from the Asantehene in challenging times, remarking, "Soon after my appointment, I knew this palace was going to be a constant place of visit because of the wisdom God has endeared you with."



In response, the Asantehene commended the Minister's visit and urged him to bring forth innovative ways to turn the economy's fortunes. He emphasized the importance of collaboration within the Ministry team, saying, "I monitored your good works at the Ministry of Energy and believe the President saw something good in you, so work hard to justify it."



The Asantehene assured the Minister of the region's support and encouraged him, saying, "Continue to let humility and hard work be your watchword."



Accompanied by Deputy Minister John Kumah, Chief Director Eva Mends, and other officials, the Minister also visited the Asante Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei-Mensah, and inspected ongoing projects, engaging with on-site contractors at the Kumasi International Airport and Komfo Anokye Maternity Block.