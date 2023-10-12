Finance and Roads Ministers should have been sent packing long ago - Senior lecturer

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

A senior lecturer at the Central University has bemoaned the level of incompetence by some government appointees over the years.

Dr Benjamin Otchere Ankrah expressed shock because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refused to act on their abysmal performances and replace them.



In an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', the Cooperate Governance lecturer singled out the Finance Minister and the Road Minister as appointees whose reshuffles have been delayed.

“He [Ken Ofori-Atta] should have been replaced long ago by the President. The Roads Minister (Kwesi Amoako Atta) shouldn’t be at post by now,” Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah lamented.



He sounded worried about Ghana’s direction of development under the Nana Addo-led government.